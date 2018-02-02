Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Dominates NAMA Nominees

High flying musician Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah is dominating upcoming National Merit Awards with nominations in three categories. Running in its 17th edition, the event will take place on February 17 at Reps Theatre in Belgravia.
The most contentious battle is between undeniably man of the moment Jah Prayzah and urban grooves musician Trevor Dongo who clash in the Outstanding Male Musician category together with X-Q. The two also lock horns in Outstanding Album category with their respective albums "Kutonga Kwaro" and "Beyond".
The "Kutonga Kwaro" hit-maker has also been nominated in the Outstanding Song of the Year category for the song "Ndini Ndamubata", where it is competing with Ammara Brown's "Akiliz" and "Pamamonya Ipapo" by Soul Jah Love. Ammara is also competing with gospel artist Janet Manyowa and Selmor Mtukudzi in the Outstanding Female Musician category.
Visually-impaired actress Edith Masango has been nominated in the Outstanding Actress under Theatre category for her role in "Narratives from the Dark" and is battling with Charlene Mangweni in "The Incident" and "Nomvuyiso Mabi" in Double Funeral
According to Nama chairperson Professor Ruby Magosvongwe the adjudicators bemoaned lack of creativity in the quality and quantity of work submitted to them under dance, film and music.
"Most submissions of music videos lack imagination and creativity. Many artists do not invest in hiring producers as they prefer to produce and direct the filming of the video by themselves. This compromised the quality of the submitted film product.
"Most traditional dance practitioners are not creating new works that are evident of innovation and creativity," she said.
Below is the full list of the nominees
1. SPOKEN WORD AWARDS
Outstanding Poet
Tinashe Tafirenyika
Shingirai Manyengavana
Mercy Dhliwayo
Special Mention
Takesure Taringana
Outstanding Comedian
Tinaye Chiketa
Samantha Kureya aka Gonyeti
Mandlenkosi Mathe aka D Comedian
2. LITERARY ARTS AWARDS
Outstanding First Creative Published Works
Blooming Lilies by Dean Murinda [Pen Featherz Media]
Nei? By Lazarus Sauti [Royalty Books]
Ndofa Ndisina Mwana by Jesca Rushwaya-Marwiro [ZPH]
Outstanding Children's Book
Paradise Stories by Eve Nyemba-Mazando
Nomvundla and the Chilli Eating Contest by Fortune Tazvivinga
The Magician by Aleck Kaposa[Essential Books]
Outstanding Fiction
Moving On by Jane Morris (editor) [AmaBooks]
Survivors Café by Stanley Mushava [Underclass Books & Films]
Live Like an Artist by David Mungoshi [Bhabhu Books]
Special Mention
Tsvura Ngoko by Ishmail Penyai
3. THEATRE AWARDS
Outstanding Actor
Gift Chakuvinga in Double Funeral
Leonard Phiri in Ihloka
Julian Tshuma in Double Funeral
Outstanding Actress
Charlene Mangweni in The Incident
Nomvuyiso Mabi in Double Funeral
Edith Masango in Narratives from the Dark
Outstanding Theatrical Production
The Incident directed by Elizabeth 'Zaza' Muchemwa
Double Funeral directed by Thulani Mbambo
Ihloka directed by Matesu Dube
Outstanding Director
Zaza Muchemwa for The Incident
Thulani Mbambo for Double Funeral
Matesu Dube for Ihloka
4. DANCE AWARDS
Outstanding Female Dancer
Ndomupeishe Chipendo in Kutamba Zve
Melany Carruthers in Southern Soul
Yeukai Zinyoro in Variety
Outstanding Male Dancer
McIntosh Jerahuni in Fullstop
Malcom E. Chirove in LA Puissance
Sean Mambwere in Online
Outstanding Dance Group
Afro Dance
Breakthrough Productions
M & M Dance Factory
Special Mention
Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble
Outstanding Choreographer
Sean Mambwere -- Online
Melany Carruthers -- Southern Soul
Malcom E. Chirove -- LA Puissance
5. VISUAL ARTS AWARDS
Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work
Twisted Yoke Ropes by Webster Mubayirenyi
Iwe Neni Tine Basa by Calvin Chimutuwah
AU Logo Design by Quentine Nyoni
Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work
Dudu Manhenga by Josiah Chigondora
Loving Memories by Gift Chimufombo
Proud of my Hair by David White
Outstanding Mix Media Work
Recurring Success by Munyaradzi Mazarire
Madam Vebvoda Foni by Evans T. Mutenga
Camel and Friends (Zizi) by Johnson Zuze
Outstanding Exhibition
Dis(colour)ed Margins by Thandazani Dhlakama & Fadzai Muchemwa at NGZ
Colour Revolution by Gary Thompson at The 'A' Gallery
From Line to Form by Helen Lieros at Delta Gallery
6. FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS
Outstanding Actress
Kudzai Msungo in Muzita Rababa
Gamuchirai Dube in Kushata Kwemoyo
Nothando Nobengula in Like a Good Woman Should
Outstanding Actor
Eddingtone Hatitongwe in Muchaneta
Charles Muzemba in Kushata Kwemoyo
Zolile Makeleni in Wenera
Outstanding Music Video
Ndinokakama produced by Naxo Films ft.Dereck Mpofu
Bhero produced by Studio Art Pictures ft. Shadrick Kwarire
Over Again produced by Vimbai Mukarati ft. Vimbai Mukarati
Outstanding Screen Production (Television)
Muchaneta directed by Eddingtone Hatitongwe
Wenera directed by Zolile Makeleni
Muzita Rababa directed by Shem Zemura
Outstanding Screen Production - Short Film
Ruvimbo's Wedding directed by Ben Mahaka
Things We Do for Love directed by Derby Bheta
Baba the Joys of Fatherhood directed by Ignatious Matope
Outstanding Screen Production
Full Length Film
Like a Good Woman Should directed by Gilbert Mupiwa
Kushata Kwemoyo directed by Shem Zemura
One Woman and Her Mbira directed by Hope Masike
7. MEDIA AWARDS
Outstanding Journalist - Radio
Nicola Ndoro - Star FM
Lastword Musekiwa - Star FM
Patience Musa -ZiFM
Special Mention
Babongile Sikhonjwa - Skyz FM
Outstanding Journalist - Print
Vasco Chaya -Daily News
Prince Mushawevato-Sunday Mail
Stanley Mushava -Herald
Outstanding Journalist - TV
Regis Mhako -ZBC
Andrew Neshamba -ZBC
Sifiso Mpofu -ZBC
Outstanding Online Media
Bustop TV
Jera
Black Toe TV
8. MUSIC AWARDS
Outstanding Male Musician
Enock Munhenga aka XQ
Trevor Dongo
Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah
Outstanding Female Musician
Ammara Brown
Janet Manyowa
Selmor Mtukudzi
Outstanding Album
Inhliziyo by Caleb Msipa
Beyond by Trevor Dongo
Kutonga Kwaro by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah
Outstanding Song
Pamamonya Ipapo by Soul Musaka aka Soul Jah Love
Ndini Ndamubata by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah
Akiliz by Ammara Brown
9. SPECIAL AWARDS
Outstanding Promoter
X-MO Squad
2 Kings Entertainment
Divine Assignment