Tanzania: Magufuli Outlines Factors Holding Back the Judiciary

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli on Thursday outlined key issues that need to be addressed to improve efficiency in the Judiciary.

Delivering a speech in Dar es Salaam to mark the end of Law Week and beginning of the new judicial year, Dr Magufuli said it was time the Judiciary was made more efficient in all its spheres of operation.

He voiced his concern about the delay on the part of the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs and the Attorney General's Chambers to sign regulations for the Legal Aid Act which Parliament passed last year.

Dr Magufuli said the delay affected the delivery of justice across the country. "We have everything in place, but I don't know why this is happening. I want the minister in charge of the docket (Prof Palamagamba Kabudi) to sign the regulations within a month."

President Magufuli also asked Chief Justice Ibrahim Juma to investigate judges who frequently travel to Europe for leisure to establish where they got the money for such trips.

He said appropriate measures should also be taken against corrupt employees in the Judiciary to improve the image of the country's court system.

"Such individuals have no place in the government's forward-looking plans. Stern disciplinary measures should be taken against them for the sake of the entire system."

The Head of State also expressed his displeasure at what he said were unnecessary adjournments of cases.

"There are genuine factors that can sometimes lead to delays, but some cases don't have to be adjourned for a long time. Courts and agencies responsible for investigations should come up with clear strategy to address this long-standing problem."

He said he was aware of the challenges the Judiciary was grappling with, and pledged that the government would address them as a matter of urgency.

Responding to the concern about the shortage of judges at the High Court and Court of Appeal raised earlier by Prof Juma, Dr Magufuli said he would consult with the Judicial Service Commission and the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs on the matter before the end of the month.

The theme of this year's Law Week emphasised the use of information and communication technology (ICT), and it was against this backdrop that President Magufuli pledged that the government would support efforts to build the Judiciary's capacity and ensure that cases were handled more speedily.

"Using ICT will help courts to clear backlogs of cases and generally improve efficiency within the Judiciary," he said.

Dr Magufuli directed the Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr Juma Malewa, to come up with a plan that would make more use of inmates to produce food for prisons.

Earlier, Prof Juma said the Judiciary was planning to build High Court premises in Kigoma and Mara regions and ensure that all regions had resident magistrate's courts by 2020.

He said there were 62 High Court judges by the end of last year, while the number of Court of Appeal judges had been 15 or 16 since 2012.

"This means that every High Court judge is required to handle an average of 535 cases annually against the acceptable number of 220 cases," he said.