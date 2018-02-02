1 February 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: High Expectations for Winky D Album Launch

Dancehall star Winky D's show set for Harare International Conference tomorrow is likely to be a full-house. Promoters of the show say they have been overwhelmed by the rate at which the tickets are selling and they are likely to be a limited number of people that will pay at the gate.

Dee Nosh of 2Kings Entertainment that is organising the show said by yesterday they had sold more tickets than they expected before the day of the show.

"I cannot disclose figures at the moment, but advance tickets do not usually sell at that rate. We are surprised because we thought most tickets would be sold on the day of the show. Since last weekend our ticket-selling points became hives of activity and we are certain that there will be a limited number at the gate," said Dee Nosh. We are also certain that the show will be sold-out and this has shown us that dancehall still has the power to pull huge crowds."

Winky D will be launching his album titled "Gombwe", which he has already rated as one of his best.

"We did our best on the album. We are always inspired to work hard for our fans. Music is a calling and we are doing what we were commissioned to do. We have gone a step higher on this album and we are certain that it will overtake all the albums we have done so far," said Winky D in a recent album.

The launch will bring together musicians of various genres and it is expected to be a memorable party.

Other musicians that are expected to perform at the launch include Andy Muridzo, Killer T, Jah Signal, Boom Berto, Gary Tight, Vabati VaJehovah, Ricky Fire, Kinnah and Merciless among others.

Winky D's fans are expectantly looking forward to "Gombwe" that will determine if the musician will maintain his status as the king of dancehall.

