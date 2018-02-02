Ethiopia: Authority Says Safety Audit Improving

Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority (ECAA) announced that nation's Safety Audit has showed improvement.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization(ICAO), ECAA had scored an average result of 69.53 percent in the safety Audit which was conducted December 4-8 ,2017. It was 64.43 percent in 2015.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday , ECAA Director General Col. Wossenyeleh Hunegnaw , the recorded result would further strengthen Ethiopian Airlines' reliability and give impetus to its service excellence.

ICAO audited the working procedures of Authority based on the eight critical elements that should be rendered in this regard proves the Authority is executing it responsible in meeting international standard, he added.

As to him , ECAA will keep on transforming the Authority working conditions and safety through addressing the human capital turn over and solving the shortage of skilled human power.

To address the ever growing demands, the Authority is working with pertinent stakeholders in developing Agenda 2030 which is believed to address the overgrowing industry demands.

The comprehensive Agenda, 2030 of the Authority eyes in improving the service delivery standards and quality.

At the event, he noted that the news, last week that the African Union (AU) has launched the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) that aspire to capitalize on the benefits brought by air transport signed by 22 African countries, including , Ethiopia, South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya could change the share of aviation to reasonable one.

"The move could promote trade, cross-border investments and create an additional 300,000 direct and two million indirect jobs. In the fierce competition of the aviation industry, we need to augment our efforts in meeting and realizing sustainable growth of the Ethiopian Air lines as one of the leading career."