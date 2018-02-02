Tanzania: Park Opens Rhinos Viewing Site

Arusha — Mkomazi National Park will have a site for viewing endangered black rhinos at last.

The decade old park, where the nose-horned animals have been bred in the last 20 years, is expected to attract more visitors. "Due to the high demand of visitors with interest to see rhinos, the Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) management has decided to establish a new site inside the park, which will serve the purpose," said Mr Pellagy Marandu, a senior tourism promotion officer at the park.

In a text sent to The Citizen, the official said a new sanctuary found to be ideal for rhino viewing will be set up away from the site where the animals are bred. "The existing rhino sanctuary was established strictly for a breeding programme, therefore visitors are not allowed to visit there to see the animals," he added.

Mr Marandu said the decision to open the park for viewing of the animals has the blessing of the Tanapa management. "The ideal site has already been identified and initial stages of instituting this project is underway," he affirmed.

Mkomazi NP is home to a major breeding programme for the endangered black rhino. This has seen a successful translocation of the animals from the zoos overseas since the late 1990s.

Although jointly undertaken with Tanapa, actual breeding is largely under the hands of a Briton conservationist, Mr Tony FitzJohn, under the "Okoa Faru" project.