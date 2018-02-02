1 February 2018

Economic Freedom Fighters (Johannesburg)

South Africa: EFF Message of Solidarity With the Trapped Mineworkers of Beatrix Mine

press release By Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi

The EFF send a message of solidarity to all 950 Beatrix mineworkers in Welkom who are trapped underground. It is reported that miners got trapped after electricity cut which meant the lifts bringing them up could not work.

We know that Beatrix mine has 23 levels, going down to 1,000 metres (3,280 ft) below ground. It must therefore not be easy to be trapped there even for a single day.

We call upon top rescue services to be deployed to ensure the safety and rescue of each and every one them. We also call upon South Africans to join in prayer, in particular for their loved ones above ground who will understandably be distressed in this hour.

Mineworkers remain the spine of South Africa's economy. There should be great safety underground and in the entire mining field to ensure that our people are never swallowed at the belly of the earth digging the gold that never transforms their lives.

