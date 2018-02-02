South Africa: Committee Saddened by Passing of Veteran Actor David Phetoe

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Arts and Culture is saddened by the passing of the well-known South African actor, Mr David Phetoe.

The Chairperson of the Committee, Ms Xoliswa Tom, said South Africa is the poorer for his loss. “Mr Phetoe has had an illustrious career in acting, which many of us enjoyed. His legacy will never be diminished. Such heroes should be immortalised and accorded the recognition they deserve,” said Ms Tom.

Mr Phetoe fought a long battle with prostate cancer and passed away in hospital on Thursday, 01 February 2018.

The Committee extends its heartfelt condolences to the Phetoe family and the arts industry, in general, and wishes them strength during this difficult time.

