Kampala — Mainland giants Simba and Young Africans have shown interest in recruiting Ugandan midfielder Moses Sseruyidde, it has been revealed.

According to Kira United, a club the midfield maestro features for, both Yanga and Simba have officially asked the club leadership to release the player.

However, Kira United have refused to release the player because transfer window in Tanzania Mainland has been closed, according to club official Abbey Mbaziira.

"We have decided to keep the player and release him at the end of the season transfer window in Tanzania closed a few days ago," he said.

"Sseruyidde will, therefore, continues to serve his parent club," he said.

He added that they also got offers from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Vipers Sports Club.

Yanga, who face Lipuli in the Mainland Premier League match at Samora Stadium in Iringa tomorrow, will represent the country in the CAF Champions League.

Simba, on the other hand, are the Mainland's envoys in the Confederation Cup.

Sseruyidde, one of the best midfielders in Uganda at the moment, is one of two Kira United players who traveled with URA to Zanzibar for the 2018 Mapinduzi Cup.

The other player was De Boss Kalama, who has since put pen to paper at URA.

He quickly gelled with the rest of the teammates.

He scored a goal for the Ugandan giants in their 1-1 draw with hosts Jamhuri Football Club.

The midfielder played a key role for the URA, who runners-up in the tournament.

Last month, he turned down the request by URA to sign a permanent deal.