Nigeria's First Private Medical University Calls for Admissions

Abuja — A private medical institution, PAMO University of Medical Sciences (PUMS) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has invited all eligible candidates for screening into its first batch of undergraduate admissions.

The institution in a statement yesterday, said the 2017/2018 academic calendar would commence with various undergraduate degree programmes in the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences and Faculty of Clinical Sciences.

For the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, students are invited to apply for degree programmes such as B.Sc. Anatomy, B.Sc. Biochemistry, B.Sc. Human Nutrition & Dietetics, B.Sc. Pharmacology and B.Sc. Physiology.

According to the Registrar of the Institution, Mr. W.U.G. Imoedemhe, Applicants can equally apply to study Bachelor of Medicine & Surgery - MBBS at the Faculty of Clinical Sciences.

Imoedemhe said: "Interested candidates are required to have a minimum of five credit passes in Mathematics, English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology to apply.

"Applicants are required to have the five credits in not more than two sittings at SSCE (or equivalent)."

He stressed that interested candidates must also have scored 200 and above in the 2017/2018 UTME in relevant subjects.

Imoedemhe said upon payment of application fee, the candidates would be requested to attend a compulsory screening/clearance exercise on February 6 and 7, 2018, at 10 am daily.

The Registrar said the candidates can apply online at http://pums.edu.ng/application-detail/ for the screening exercise.