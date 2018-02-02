2 February 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria's First Private Medical University Calls for Admissions

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Senator Iroegbu

Abuja — A private medical institution, PAMO University of Medical Sciences (PUMS) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has invited all eligible candidates for screening into its first batch of undergraduate admissions.

The institution in a statement yesterday, said the 2017/2018 academic calendar would commence with various undergraduate degree programmes in the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences and Faculty of Clinical Sciences.

For the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, students are invited to apply for degree programmes such as B.Sc. Anatomy, B.Sc. Biochemistry, B.Sc. Human Nutrition & Dietetics, B.Sc. Pharmacology and B.Sc. Physiology.

According to the Registrar of the Institution, Mr. W.U.G. Imoedemhe, Applicants can equally apply to study Bachelor of Medicine & Surgery - MBBS at the Faculty of Clinical Sciences.

Imoedemhe said: "Interested candidates are required to have a minimum of five credit passes in Mathematics, English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology to apply.

"Applicants are required to have the five credits in not more than two sittings at SSCE (or equivalent)."

He stressed that interested candidates must also have scored 200 and above in the 2017/2018 UTME in relevant subjects.

Imoedemhe said upon payment of application fee, the candidates would be requested to attend a compulsory screening/clearance exercise on February 6 and 7, 2018, at 10 am daily.

The Registrar said the candidates can apply online at http://pums.edu.ng/application-detail/ for the screening exercise.

Nigeria

Nigerian-British Actor, Oyelowo, Awards Scholarship to Chibok Girls

Nigerian-British actor David Oyelowo, says he has granted leadership scholarship to five freed Chibok girls who were… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.