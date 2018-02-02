Namibia: Gibeon Youth Protest Against Jobs for 'Struggle Kids'

FRUSTRATED youth of Gibeon in the //Karas region yesterday staged a peaceful demonstration over what they claimed was the "unfair" employment of "struggle kids" at a time when there is high unemployment at the village.

The youth delivered a petition to Gibeon constituency councillor Jeremia van Neel, in which they claim they were overlooked for appointment to menial jobs.

This is the second time the youth have taken to the streets to express anger over appointments at the village.

They charged that "struggle kids" had been offered jobs at the local agriculture office and a primary school at the expense of locals.

Eleven "struggle kids" had been recruited as cleaners at the school and agriculture office, the said.

The demonstrators argued that the practice of employing "struggle kids" ahead of locals "will not be and cannot be understood and accepted without referring to it as a tribal and discriminatory move against the unemployed locals".

"Gibeon was the so-called 'Swapo nest', but today we do not exist in the eyes of government and leaders who enjoy the wealth of our country," they stated.

"Where do we fit in, if our leaders speak about 'One Namibia, one nation' and do not implement it?" they asked.

They thus threatened to boycott the national elections, or to look for an alternative political party that "speaks to their grievances".

"No votes for the upcoming elections from us. We are done, we do not want our leaders at our parents' doorsteps or at our doorsteps when campaigning, as we never saw them after being elected," the petition stated.

They stressed that since independence, there have also been no youth development programmes at the village.

Van Neel pledged to forward the petition, addressed to Hardap governor Esme Isaacks and President Hage Geingob, to the relevant authorities.

He claimed to share the sentiments of the local youth regarding the appointment of the "struggle kids", adding that the regional leadership had already raised the issue of giving jobs to locals.