South Africa: SA Rugby and Allister Coetzee Conclude Relationship

Former Springboks rugby coach Allister Coetzee (file photo).

SA Rugby announced on Friday that it had reached an agreement with Allister Coetzee to part ways with immediate effect.

The Rugby Department of SA Rugby will manage the responsibilities of the Springbok coach, until the national team’s coaching and management group for 2018 is confirmed later this month.

Coetzee and SA Rugby agreed to terminate the relationship after a two-year association.

“First and foremost we had to assess what is in the best interests of the Springboks,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

“We’d like to thank Allister for his passion and dedication to the Springbok cause and wish him every success in his next role.”

Allister Coetzee said: “I have always held Springbok rugby dear to my heart and will continue to do so and for that reason I think now is the time the team and me strike out in new directions. I wish Springbok rugby every success in the future – as I have always done.”

The confirmation of the Springbok management set-up is due to be completed before the end of February.