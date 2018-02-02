Zimbabwe: Did Steward Bank Rush the Launch of Kwenga?

We were in attendance when Steward Bank launched Kwenga, an affordable and portable Point of Sale (POS) machine crafted especially for small businesses.

There actually are two Kwenga machines, one requires the user to have a smartphone and costs a mere $35. The Kwenga device and the smartphone then connect via Bluetooth. Most Zimbabweans, in the urban areas at least, have smartphones, that Android phone of yours qualifies, so that's not really a problem.

The larger Kwenga device costs $200 and does not require the user to have a smartphone.