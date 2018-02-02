Kenya: Marvel Studios to Stage Black Panther-Inspired Fashion Show

Photo: Black Panther

Black Panther.

Marvel Studios plans to stage a show at New York Fashion Week based on its 'Black Panther' movie.

The studio has announced the details of its new 'Black Panther: Welcome to Wakanda' show, which is being staged in the Big Apple on February 12, and will be inspired by the much-anticipated new superhero film.

Several stars from the soon-to-be-released movie - which features the likes of Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o - are expected to attend the event.

And a host of designers, such as Chromat, Cushnie et Ochs, Fear of God and Ikire Jones, have joined forces with the studio to create a number of one-of-a-kind pieces for the show.

Their pieces will be displayed in front of the watching world during Fashion Week, and it's been confirmed that Industria at 775 Washington Street - where the Marvel event is being staged - will be given a 'Black Panther'-inspired makeover especially for the show.

Jones told Women's Wear Daily: "Working with people like Marvel is literally a big deal, which is fun, and for me, given my background, the extra layer of it of being an exciting thing to have a cultural representation that's not generally seen on this scale is doubly exciting.

"It's just a really fun film and I think it's going to do really, really well."

'Black Panther' is the first superhero film to star a black lead character.

And unusually for a Hollywood blockbuster, the majority of the film's cast is also black.