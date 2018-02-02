Nigeria: Workclick Launches On-Demand Instant Service APP

On-demand service networking company, Workclick, has officially commenced operation in Nigeria with 5000 workers already registered in its platform.

Speaking at the launch of the service in Lagos, Co-founder, Workclick, Mr. Samuel Ajiboyede, said the major aim of the company in Nigeria was to help large population of skilled and semi-skilled persons in the country make additional income while providing instant services to customers at their utmost convenience through the mobile app.

Ajiboyede, who noted that the company is presently available in US and Kenya, stressed that with the service, the rate of youth unemployment in the country would be reduced drastically.

He said the 5000 workers, who have signed up with the platform have been screened and trained to meet up with the company's standard.

According to him, some of the services currently available on the company's platform include hairdressing, plumbing, tailoring, gardening, barbing and painting. Others are mechanical and electrical services, dentistry, and photography, among others.

Ajiboyede said prices for all available services are already listed on the app and that the company will collect only 20 percent of the money as service charge for every job successfully done while the balance goes to the worker.

"We believe that through our services, the unemployment rate in the country will be reduced and even those who already have jobs, will make more income through Workclick. We are simply taking over the marketing aspect for skilled individuals and connecting them to customers in their locations," he said.

Explaining the workings of the app, Ajiboyede said: "Through the app also known as Workclick, we pool a cluster of highly skilled and well-trained experts ranging from gardeners, barbers, tailors, plumbers, DSTV Installers to medical practitioners, and connect them to customers who need their services.

"The app is available on PlayStore and App Store. It comes in two forms; one for the worker and another for the customer.

"Before deploying our workers, we thoroughly screen them and conduct further training for them to meet our standard. Once this is done, they return to their various normal job and locations. The app will subsequently alert them when a customer using the app requests for their service."