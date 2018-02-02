2 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Life Esidimeni - Arbitration - Painful, Flawed, Full of Lies - Still Honoured the Victims

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Greg Nicolson

Oral evidence at the Life Esidimeni arbitration has come to an end. Family members have welcomed the process, but the saga isn't over, not even close.

On Thursday, Christine Nxumalo went to her child's sports day. She put her phone on silent and for a few hours was able to step away from Life Esidimeni. When she checked her phone, she had missed calls and messages, all about the tragedy that has claimed at least 144 lives.

"I can't remember the last time I had a normal day. I don't remember what a normal day is," said Nxumalo, who acts as the spokesperson for the Life Esidimeni family committee. Her sister, Virginia Machpelah, died after she was moved from the healthcare facility to the Precious Angels NGO.

Nxumalo and other relatives of patients who died have been attending the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings in Johannesburg since they began in October. As the hearings emotionally wrapped up the presentation of oral evidence on Wednesday, the arbitration has been received as both groundbreaking and heartbreaking.

"We didn't think we were all going to make it through this but to be where we are now it's just like wow," said...

South Africa

Trapped Miners 'Safely Returned to Surface'

Sibanye-Stillwater is pleased to advise that all underground employees at its Beatrix operations in the Free State, have… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.