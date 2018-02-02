South Africa: Life Esidimeni - Arbitration - Painful, Flawed, Full of Lies - Still Honoured the Victims

analysis

Oral evidence at the Life Esidimeni arbitration has come to an end. Family members have welcomed the process, but the saga isn't over, not even close.

On Thursday, Christine Nxumalo went to her child's sports day. She put her phone on silent and for a few hours was able to step away from Life Esidimeni. When she checked her phone, she had missed calls and messages, all about the tragedy that has claimed at least 144 lives.

"I can't remember the last time I had a normal day. I don't remember what a normal day is," said Nxumalo, who acts as the spokesperson for the Life Esidimeni family committee. Her sister, Virginia Machpelah, died after she was moved from the healthcare facility to the Precious Angels NGO.

Nxumalo and other relatives of patients who died have been attending the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings in Johannesburg since they began in October. As the hearings emotionally wrapped up the presentation of oral evidence on Wednesday, the arbitration has been received as both groundbreaking and heartbreaking.

"We didn't think we were all going to make it through this but to be where we are now it's just like wow," said...