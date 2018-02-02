South Africa: Cops Hunt for Killers of Cape Town Colleague

Police are hunting for the people who killed their colleague in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Thursday night.

"We will make every endeavour, and apply our resources wisely to apprehend the two suspects who shot and killed one of our members last night in Khayelitsha," said Western Cape commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula.

The policeman died outside his home in Jama Street, Site B, after being confronted by two people who wanted his gun.

He was shot dead.

"They fled the scene with a cellular telephone and an undisclosed amount of cash, and are yet to be arrested," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut.

Traut said the officer's gun was at the Lentegeur police station for safekeeping.

The police clarified that the officer was 45, and not 42 as previously thought.

Any information that can help the police can be given to Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Meanwhile, five men between the ages of 22 and 38 were arrested at a roadblock at the Klawer weighbridge, along the N7 on the West Coast, on Thursday night.

The police and provincial traffic department officials found three unlicensed firearms, a .357 Magnum revolver, a .735 pistol and a 9mm pistol, as well as 14 rounds of ammunition.

Ten cellphones were also confiscated.

The five will appear in court in Vredendal on Monday.

