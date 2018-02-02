1 February 2018

Financial Gazette (Harare)

Zimbabwe: ZSE Finds New Revenue Source but Website Issues Persist

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Violet Chipunza

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has refreshed its website. They have gone for a more modern design which is easier to navigate.

Upon visiting the site, one is welcomed by four large tabs. The tabs are clearly labeled; Corporate Announcements, My ZSE (Analytics,) Daily Price Sheet and FAQS (Frequently Asked Questions.)

The information provided once one clicks on those tabs is more or less the same as it was before. It is just easier to get to, especially the analytics information.

Clicking on the Daily Price Sheet tab however, one is advised that they will have to pay for that information.

Zimbabwe

Land Reform Was About Equity, Not Race

For Zimbabwe's white commercial farmers still remaining on the land, it was news worth the wait. It wasn't certainly the… Read more »

Read the original article on Financial Gazette.

Copyright © 2018 Financial Gazette. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.