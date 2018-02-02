2 February 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: ZNA Member Kills 3 Sisters , Injures Toddler

By Jeoffrey Ncube

In a case that has left residents of Magwegwe suburb in Bulawayo shell shocked, a Zimbabwe National Army member shot and killed three sisters before critically injuring an 18 month old toddler in a suspected domestic violence case.

According to a statement released by the ZNA Director Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel , the accused Private Chapeyama Carlos had a long-standing dispute with his wife, the now deceased Archly Phiri(21).

"Zimbabwe National Army regrets to announce the occurrence of a family shooting incident which happened last night in New Magwegwe, Bulawayo.

"On the day in question, the ZNA member had been assigned night guard duties at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation transmitter at Guinea Fowl, Gweru.

"He then finished his duty and sneaked out of the camp with his service rifle.

"He then traveled to Bulawayo with the AK47 folding butt rifle concealed in a bag. Private Chapeyama went straight to his in-laws' house in New Magwegwe where he found his wife together with her two sisters, the now deceased Rita Nkomo (23) and Nkosivhumile Ncube (16) plus his child Tlowi Chapeyama (18 months),"reads the statement.

They noted that the accused tried to commit suicide by turning the rifle on himself but was only seriously injured and he is now detained under heavy Military Police guard at Mpilo Hospital.

"He then randomly opened fire on the three deceased sisters killing them on the spot. The child survived with serious gunshot wounds. He tried to commit suicide by turning the rifle on himself but was only seriously injured.

"The perpetrator Private Chapeyama is now detained under heavy Military Police guard at Mpilo Hospital. The child is admitted at the same hospital.

"The entire rank and file of the Zimbabwe National Army are shocked and saddened by this unfortunate incident.

