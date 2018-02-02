South Africa: Cricket South Africa in the Time of Donald Trump

opinion

Claims from Cricket South Africa's acting CEO Thabang Moroe that the governing body makes all the money completely misses the mark and borders on being an insult to the players.

At a time when the president of the United States of America regularly makes instinctive nonsensical utterances, nothing should come as a surprise any more. And yet, it does. Take for example, the recent utterances by Cricket South Africa's CEO Thabang Moroe.

Here's an extract from an article published in The Citizen recently:

Speaking with CSA president Chris Nenzani alongside him, acting CEO Moroe said on Wednesday that CSA would be pushing towards plans to dictate to the Proteas what franchise they should play for and to renegotiate the revenue-sharing deal which has been in place with the players for several years.

"We might not even consult SACA. The players are our employees and in the corporate world, when you are an employee, you just get an email saying 'this is the new direction, this is the way it's going to go'.

"There is no room for a union to intervene if CSA decide to go in a different direction. There is nothing to stop us from moving away from...