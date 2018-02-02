1 February 2018

Kenya: Transfer Window Slams Shut Ahead of 2018 Season

By Vincent Opiyo

The two-month long Kenyan Premier League transfer window closed on Wednesday midnight with teams bolstering their ranks ahead of the 2018 season that kicks off this weekend.

Nation Sport rounds up the deals to have happened in the KPL as the January window slammed shut:

AFC LEOPARDS

IN: Baker Lukooya (Soana, Uganda), Isaac Oduro (Accra Hearts of Oak, Ghana), Henry Uche (Shooting Stars, Nigeria), Prince Arko (Sekandi Hasaacas, Ghana), Eric Kwabena (El Sheikh, Egypt), Ezekiel Odera (City Stars), Yusuf Mainge na Marvin Omondi (Green Commandoes), Collins Okoth (Gor Mahia), Ezekiel Owade (Nakumatt), Joseph Kuria (Posta Rangers), Ezekiel Otuoma na Brian Marita (Western Stima), Moses Mburu (KCB), Jairus Adira (Chemelil Sugar).

OUT: Ibrahim Mao (Wazito), Alexis Kitenge (Atletico Olympic, Burundi), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Keziron Kizito (Kerala Blasters, India), Jackson Juma, Haron Nyakha (Wazito), Ian Otieno (Sofapaka), Ray Omondi (Sony Sugar), Marcellus Ingotsi (Posta Rangers), Samuel Ndung'u (Mathare United), Musa Mudde (Gokulam, India), Yakub Ramadhan (Sony Sugar), Joshua Mawira, Levis Wanami, Andrew Tololwa, Jack Bruno (Nakumatt)

BANDARI

