1 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Court Dismisses Rape Charges Against Politician

By Ndungu Gachane

A Maragua politician charged with sexually assaulting a man had his case dismissed by a Kandaa court on Thursday.

The case was thrown out after the complainant skipped several court dates.

Sam Wairimu was charged with sodomising Joseph Kinyanjui at Storm Pub Lodge in Kenol last year.

ELECTION

Mr Wairimu unsuccessfully vied for the Maragua parliamentary seat as an Independent candidate in the last General Election.

Mr Kinyanjui never appeared for the hearing and mention of the case, a move that compelled the court to schedule hearing on four different dates.

