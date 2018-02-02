Kenya: High Court Bars Police From Arresting NMG Journalists

The High Court has barred police from arresting NMG journalists Linus Kaikai, Larry Madowo and Ken Mijungu.

Justice Luka Kimaru has granted them anticipatory bail of Sh100,000.

But he also directed them to present themselves with their lawyers at the DCI headquarters on Monday 2pm.

SUIT

The three moved to court on Thursday to stop the government from effecting their arrest and prosecution.

Through lawyer Stephen Gitonga, the three sued the Attorney General, the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Inspector General of Police.

They claimed that police have laid siege outside Nation Media Group's head office in Nairobi's Kimathi Street.

SURVEILLANCE

They also claimed that soon after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i said that the police are looking into the "role of some elements in the media fraternity who participated in the furtherance of an attempt to subvert or overthrow the government", Nation Center has been under surveillance with the police asking for their whereabouts.

They claimed that the remarks made by the CS have a natural effect of tainting their presumption of innocence since media stations remain offline, while they are under siege inside the media house.

"That the reasonable inference is that the police want to arrest the trio; the intended arrests are not in the ordinary course of criminal justice process," said Mr Gitonga.

More to follow.