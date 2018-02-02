1 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Govt Revokes Kalonzo, Mudavadi Gun Licences

By Patrick Lang'at and Fred Mukinda

The government on Thursday extended the crack down on politicians allied to the National Resistance Movement, an arm of opposition Nasa, after it revoked their firearm licences.

The co-principals, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi, said they were accosted with letters at their gates, telling them their firearm licences had been revoked.

Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati's licence was also withdrawn after being issued with a similar letter signed by Chief Licensing Officer Samuel Kimaru.

REVOKED

National Police Spokesman Charles Owino said those affected would be disarmed because they belong to an outlawed organisation.

"They first took away my security, then my home was attacked with a hand grenade and two bullets shot from an AK47 the next day.

"Now they have come for the last thing I could use to defend myself," Mr Musyoka told journalists at the Okoa Kenya offices in Nairobi.

