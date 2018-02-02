Kenya: Discovery Race Set for Nyahururu

Over 300 local and international athletes are expected at the second edition of Nyahururu Discovery road race on Sunday.

Inaugural champions Fredrick Morang'a and Betty Lempus are expected to defend their titles.

The 10 kilometres road race is organised by Rosa Associati, an Italian athletics management company, in memory of former Olympic marathon champion Samuel Wanjiru.

This year, the local organising committee changed the route from Nyahururu-Gilgil highway to Nyeri-Nyahururu highway that has less traffic and is safer for spectators to watch the runners.

The Nike-sponsored event will start off at Mairoinya town. Runners will head west along Nyeri-Nyahururu highway through Ziwani, Maanguo and end at Nyahururu stadium.

The event local organising committee chairman Francis Kamau, a veteran coach, said that final preparations are underway to ensure a high standard event.

"We are expecting a higher participation this year than it was in the first edition. The course is an ideal altitude test and a good buildup for any runner preparing for road racing," said Kamau.