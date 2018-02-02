2 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: New 1º De Agosto Coach Counts On Supporters to Win Championship

Luanda — The coach of 1º de Agosto, Zoran Maki, said last Thursday in Luanda that the supporters of the team countrywide will play a crucial role throughout the 2018 first division National Football Championship (dubbed Girabola), set to kick off on 09 February and whose trophy the coach intends to conquer.

Speaking to the press, in the end of a ceremony that served to present the squad for the 2018 season, coach Zoran Maki recognised that it is a great responsibility to manage 1º de Agosto considering the high number of supporters the team has.

"We felt today that our supporters are with us. For a presentation game they came in high a number and gave great support to all players. This forces us to work even harder (...)", emphasised the coach.

Zoran Maki has already been assistant coach of 1º de Agosto, as well as coached Kabuscorp do Palanca and Sagrada Esperança, both first division teams.

1º de Agosto, defending champions, will start their participation in the African champion clubs cup by facing FC Platinum Stars of Zimbabwe, in the eliminatory round of access to the group stage.

