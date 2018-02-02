2 February 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Lalong's Efforts At Re-Building Jos Main Market Commended

By Seriki Adinoyi

Jos — Various professional bodies in the Plateau state including the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Market Associations, as well as the Bureau for Public Procurement have lauded Governor Simon Lalong's efforts at re-developing the burnt Jos Main Market, and the transparency that has characterised the processes.

Opening the bids for the re-development at the state Secretariat, the state government again pledged that the bidders will receive equal and fair treatment in the process of selection, adding also that quality will not be compromised.

Speaking at the occasion, which held at the Joseph Gomwalk Secretariat, Jos, the state Commissioner of Commerce, Ezekiel Daju said, "today marks a major milestone towards the re-building of a project that is dear to the heart of the people; an economic live wire of the state."

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Samuel Ngomar, the Commissioner painted the aftermath of the wreak of the market, lamenting that some people, who lost all their livelihood in the disaster even committed suicide because of the volume of the losses in the burnt market that served the entire West Africa.

He however said that the cheering news was that "we are now at the threshold of bringing life back to the edifice."

Daju commended Lalong for keeping his eyes fixed on the project, and for committing all efforts towards its actualisation.

Two companies submitted bids for it; MN Atat Construction Limited, who was represented at the opening by Mr. Henry Duamyim, and Edil Belmonte Ltd, also represented by Mustapha Abbas.

The state government had in 2016 signed an MoU of N230 million for the job with a UK-based company; Roughton International Ltd, in collaboration with Cynergy Associates Consortium to commence the first phase of re-development of the market that was burnt in 2002.

