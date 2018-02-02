Angola: Lack of Incentive Hinders Young People From Joining Agriculture Sector

Ndalatando — The lack of incentives, coupled with low wages, is discouraging the entry of young people in the agricultural sector, hence the small number of technicians who provide technical assistance to peasant families, said the provincial director for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forests, Walter Demba.

Speaking Thursday to the press, tha official underlined that the agrarian sector in Cuanza Norte counts on 30 agrarian technicians, most of whom at retirement age, who provide technical assistance to more than 34,000 peasant families, a small number to meet the farmers' demands.

In order to reverse the situation, the institution is working with the Agrarian Middle Institute and the other Higher Education Institutions, offering curricular internships, in order to take advantage of the young people's skills and fill the gaps resulting from the lack of technicians in the sector.