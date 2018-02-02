Angola: Parliament to Analyse Bill That Regulates Management of State Property

Luanda — The National Assembly (Angolan Parliament) scheduled for 22 February the discussion for possible approval of the Bill on Extraordinary Regulation of State Property Management, under a initiative of the largest opposition party, UNITA.

The information was given last Thursday by the spokeswoman of the National Assembly, Carlota Dias, in the end of a meeting of parliamentary whips, which was chaired by the Speaker of the House, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

Speaking to the press, the whip of UNITA, Adalberto da Costa Júnior, said that the document opens an opportunity to regulate the swindling of the state's property and funds.

The politician stressed that this move is intended to discourage mismanagement or theft of state property and funds.

He went on to explain that for the drafting of the document his party dialogued with people in different sections of society, including scholars.

On the other hand, Adalberto da Costa Júnior informed that UNITA's parliamentary bench has also submitted to the National Assembly a document that proposes improvements in the 2018 State's General Budget Draft, especially for the sectors of education and health.

The MP said those are crucial sectors for the state which in the present Budget do not get the monetary allocation that they deserve.

He said the document suggests an increase of 5 per cent for the health sector and 7 per cent for education.

On his turn, the parliamentary whip of the CASA-CE coalition, André Mendes de Carvalho, said that the coalition is more concerned about checking well the Budget Draft submitted by the Executive.

"Changing figures in the State's Budget is an exercise that demands time and also we do not have the necessary elements to engage in such (budgetary) restructuration".

The president and whip of the opposition Social Renewal Party (PRS), Benedito Daniel, said that his organisation hopes that its proposals are taken into account in the 2018 Budget.

He regretted that the Budget does not include funds for the admission of new teachers, when it has been revealed that the country needs at least 70,000 new teachers.

On its turn, FNLA party defends that the diversification of the economy has to be reflected in the 2018 State's General Budget, mainly the sectors of agriculture, education and health.

"We are hoping that all the contributions of the party are incorporated in this Budget", said the president of FNLA, Lucas Ngonda.

The 2018 Budget Draft, yet to be approved by the Parliament, estimates revenues of 9.6 trillion kwanzas and sets expenses at the same amount.