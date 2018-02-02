Angola: Salt Production in Cuanza Sul Increases 815 Tons

Sumbe — About 1,444 tons of salt were produced in 2017 in Cuanza Sul, an amount that represents an increase of 815 tons over the same period in 2016, according to the local director of Fisheries and Sea, Adão Pereira.

The official considered the level of production "satisfactory" although the obsolete technical means which did not provide a favorable environment for the production of salt in greater quantities.

Adão Pereira also said that the storage of salt has been done in the open which has causes serious constraints and risks to producers and traders, especially during rainy seasons.