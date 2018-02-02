South Africa: Kinklebos Police Seize Millions of Rands of Dagga

press release

Port Elizabeth: Drug cartels in Port Elizabeth was once again dealt a major blow when Kinklebos police seized 42 bales of compressed dagga worth millions of rands.

According to police information, on Thursday, 1 February 2018 at about 22:50, Kinklebos visible policing members were patrolling on the N2 when they spotted a suspicious minibus passing them. The members followed the vehicle and stopped it on the N2 Bridge near Swartskops. The driver was questioned and admitted to transporting the bales of dagga to Port Elizabeth. The total weight of the dagga is 1040kg's and the estimated street value is R2,562,500. The 24 year old was arrested and detained on a charge of dealing in dagga. He will appear in the Paterson magistrate court on Monday, 5/02.

The two arresting officers, Const Andile Mathole and Const Ayanda Burwana were responsible for another major dagga bust on Wednesday, 31/01. Two suspects were arrested in Colchester after a high speed chase. The vehicle collided into a stationary truck on the N2. Three large bales of dagga were found in the VW Golf. Total weight was 115kg's and estimated street value is R350 000.

The Cluster Commander for Motherwell, Maj Gen Dawie Rabie commended the members for following up on their suspicious instincts which resulted in the arrests. 'There is no place for drug dens in the Eastern Cape and we will continue in our efforts in the battle against drug trafficking and substance abuse. Firearms and drugs are known to be the biggest crime generators within the communities therefore we will be resolute in fighting the scourge of illicit sale of drugs. The prevalence of drugs in the communities is a concern and we will not rest until these drug pedlars/traffickers are arrested and their trade crippled permanently,' commented Maj Gen Dawie Rabie.