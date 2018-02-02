2 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magufuli Mourns Veteran Politician Kingunge Ngombale-Mwiru

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen Tanzania
Late politician Kingunge Ngombale Mwiru.
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has today sent his condolences to the family of veteran politician Kingunge Ngombale-Mwiru, who passed away early Friday morning.

Mr Kingunge died at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) where he had been admitted to over a month ago after he was attacked by his dogs at his home on December 22.

According to a statement, the deceased died at around 4.30am on Friday, February 2 while undergoing treatment.

President Magufuli said that the nation has lost an important person whose contribution in the fight for the country's independence and even after independence will be felt and remembered.

He said Ngombale-Mwiru's contribution as a member of the Tanganyika African National Union (TANU) and later Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) leave a rich legacy that will be remembered and cherished for many years to come.

"Kigunge has contributed a lot for this nation. We will never forget what he did for this country. We will remember his good deeds and most specifically his fight for the interests of the nation, particularly in maintaining peace and unity," he said.

In view of this death, President Magufuli has sent his condolences to the family, members of CCM as well as other well wishes and prays for them to exercise vigilance during this difficult time.

More on This

Ndugai Sends Condolence Message Over Kingunge's Death

Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Job Ndugai has sent his condolence message to the family of the fallen veteran… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.