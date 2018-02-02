Nigeria: TCIP Customs Command Bags World Customs Organisation Award

The Tin Can Island Port Customs Command, Lagos has bagged the World Customs Organisation (WCO) award, for consistently and effectively securing its business environment.

Conferred by the WCO Secretary General, Kunio Mikuriya, the award was apresented by the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), who specifically noted that the International Customs Day celebrated by Customs administrations all over the world, provided an opportunity to X-ray, review and evaluate the role of Customs in nation building, not only as a revenue generating agency, but also in terms ensuring secure business environment.

Speaking on this year's theme: 'To Secure Business Environment for Economic Development,' the CGC reminisced on the giant strides of the Service in 2017, and declared that the Service by generating N1.3 trillion into the nations coffers, did remarkably well in anti-smuggling operations through spectacular seizures among others.

He also stated that the international event was an auspicious moment to recognise private and public organisations as well as officers and units that have demonstrated outstanding performance during the period under reference for awards by the WCO.

While receiving the award on behalf of the Command, the Comptroller, Bashar Yusuf recalled the exploits of the command in the past two years.

The obviously elated Comptroller Bashar said: "I assumed leadership of the command at a time its rating was at the lowest ebb in terms of functionality in areas of Revenue and Seizures which forms the core mandate of the Command.

"I thank God Almighty for giving me the wherewithal to justify the confidence reposed in me by the CGC and his management which is evidenced in this International Award.

"I therefore dedicate it to the entire Tincan Team, comprising the officers/men, the CIU, Valuation, PCA, the Customs Brokers, critical Stakeholders and the Media for their tremendous support."

Under Bashar's leadership, the Tin Can Island Port Customs Command has in the last two years generated over N544,049,621,515 in revenue through various far reaching reforms which he instituted. Part of the reform agenda was the building of an ICT Training Centre as well as a fully equipped clinic which was officially commissioned by the CGC on the 11th of November 2017.

He said: "The training facility has been used to train over one thousand two hundred (1,200) people, including officers and other stakeholders. On the area of seizures, the command in the past two years recorded very unique seizures which included but not limited to; Cocaine with a street value of over N2 billion concealed in a container; 900 Cartridges/Military Hardware; Recovery of suspected stolen two Range Rover and repatriation of same through Interpol to United State of America; Seizure of substandard/regulated Tramadol containers; large quantity of Biafran Arms band; 31 containers of rice falsely declared as yeast/bread enhancer; and 20 x 20 containers of Vegetable Oil falsely declared as Disodium Phosphate."