The defence ministry has reassured the public that despite the economic crisis which the country is facing, measures have been put in place to ensure the country's security is not compromised, and that "national sovereignty is guaranteed".

The Namibian on Wednesday reported that thousands of soldiers were send home on furlough as a cost-savings mechanism.

Responding to the article, defence minister Penda ya Ndakolo today said since the ministry experienced budget cuts in the current financial year and because major improvements are not expected, they had to employ measures "and improvise where necessary in order to ensure the defence force remains focused and ready to fulfil its constitutional mandate".

"One of those measures was to identify areas which could be targeted to save costs in order to allocate those savings to priority areas, such as training and transport. Utilities such as water, electricity and feeding were found to be the commodities on which savings could be made," the minister stated.

The measures taken are temporary, as they hope the economy will pick up gradually.

He further explained that the compulsory leave targets mostly members who are advanced in age and about to retire, and troops with "genuine social problems which affect their morale and performance".

"This undertaking has also enabled those who, in one way or another, have not been taking their annual vacation leave to go and spend some time with their families," the statement read.

The 70% of troops who remain can provide the necessary capacity for the defence force to respond robustly to any threat, and procedures are in place to recall those who are on leave when the need arises, Ya Ndakolo said.