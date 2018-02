Alfredo Tjirurimo Hengari becomes new press secretary.

President Hage Geingob today announced that Hengari has replaced Albertus Aochamub who has been seconded as CEO of the Namibia Airports Company.

It is not clear what will happen to Aochamub once his one year stint at NAC expires.

Hengari worked for Geingob when the latter was Prime Minister of Namibia before he was demoted by former President Sam Nujoma