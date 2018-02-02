Nigeria: Union Disrupts Caverton, Bristow Operations in Lagos

The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) thursday disrupted the operations of Bristow and Caverton Helicopters in reaction to the alleged marginalisation of workers, retrenchment and violation of Condition of Service (CoS) by the managements of the two companies.

With support from other unions outside the nation's aviation industry, NAAPE picketed the operations of the two companies as early as 4a.m. and prevented them from carrying out their businesses as required.

The union said the picketing of the two companies would continue until their managements accepted all their demands.

NAAPE accused the two organisations of enslaving Nigerians in the guise of employment and alleged that it exceeded the expatriate quota recognised by the federal government.

The unions used their vehicles to barricade the entrance and exit of the two companies with placards to express their anger, while singing solidarity songs.

Some of the placards read: 'Nigerians jobs for Nigeria,' 'Stop abuse and violation of our rights and privileges,' 'We say no to forced labour in Bristow,' and 'Racism in Bristow must stop,' among several other protesting placards.

But Bristow and Caverton did not react to the incident when contacted by journalists.

The President of NAAPE, Abednego Galadima, in his speech at Bristow, accused the group of making 18 Nigerian engineers who obtained diplomas and licences over four years ago of remaining stagnant without type-rating them contrary to the subsisting conditions of service.

He also alleged that another 13 engineers who obtained diplomas and licenses over a year ago and ought to have been elevated to Level Engineer 3 had remained in limbo, following the failure of the airline to properly designate them as Trainee Engineers at entry in accordance with the CoS.

Galadima also explained that 10 Nigerian pilots who obtained their flying licenses from Florida over four years ago have remained in the same grade level, accusing the management of intentionally refusing to designate them as First Officers.

The union said rather than to properly designate the Nigerian professionals working with companies, the management of the two organisations preferred to engage expatriates and place them on higher salary structures.

He added that the Bristow Group management had applied for over 50 expatriate pilots to fill the same positions Nigerians were qualified to handle, but had failed to saddle them with the responsibilities.

He described this as a form of racism against Nigerian professionals in the country.

Also the General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Railway Workers, Segun Esan, vowed that the unions would continue to picket the two helicopter companies until their management reversed the "unpleasant working conditions of Nigerians working" with them.

In his reaction, the Chairman, Unite Labour Congress (ULC), Lagos State chapter, Mr. Tokunbo Korodo, said the union had written several letters to the managements in the past without any fruitful response.

He explained that ULC ensured that there was cut off of aviation fuel to the two organisations, a strategy, which he said paralysed their activities.

Reacting to the disruption to it operations by NAAPE, Bristow's management said the union had directed its members working with the company to withdraw their services in support of an industrial action, an action which has since commenced without due notification in violation of the relevant labour laws.

It said the leadership of NAAPE made a number of inaccurate allegations against the company to support this action.

"For the record, Bristow has acted (and will continue to act) in accordance with all national laws relating to its operations and with respect to its personnel. In addition, since its inception, Bristow continues to be the leading recruiter and trainer of national engineers and pilots in Nigeria, many of whom have since progressed to take up very senior executive positions within the Bristow Group and other companies operating within Nigeria and internationally.

"We will continue with our resolute commitment to the promotion of Nigerian local content, capability and capacity within our industry, despite the very challenging economic climate.

"The issues raised by NAAPE have already been subject of ongoing discussions between NAAPE and Bristow; it is therefore very disappointing that NAAPE has elected to take this premature action contrary to the ongoing dialogue and spirit of partnership that exists between the parties.

"Notwithstanding, Bristow will continue to pursue the path of constructive engagement, in a way that is safe, sustainable and legally compliant," Bristow said.