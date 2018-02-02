Nigeria: Ehanire - Nigeria Needs 5,000 Ambulances for Efficient Emergency Medical Services

Abuja — The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said for efficient implementation of the National Guidelines for Ambulance service in Nigeria, the country need an estimated 5,000 ambulance units and operational funds.

Ehanire said this will address the current inadequacy of about 1,000 registered ambulances in both government and private operations, which are insufficient to achieve the desired average response time for Nigeria's population and road network.

The Minister disclosed this yesterday at the launch of the National Policy on Emergency Services (EMS) and National Guidelines for Ambulance Services at the NAF Center, Abuja.

He said it is shocking to know that most of the available ambulances are not connected to an emergency network and may be used for purposes other than emergencies.

According Ehanire, the implantation of emergency medical services and ambulance service program entails "database development, information on capacity and capabilities, including assets of all registered of all health facilities and agencies providing emergency services in states and the Federal Capital Territory".

Such information, he said, should include; address of facilities, location, phone number, human and material resources and number of serviceable ambulances and types.

The minister said since the nation cannot meet the projected number of manned ambulances presently, there is a need for a close collaboration of participating stakeholders for effective networking as well as strategic deployment of units "to use what we have to get what we want, while inventory grows".

He called for training, re- training and skill standardisation of service personnel of stakeholders across board, stressing that air and boat ambulances are included in the consideration.

Emphasising response to medical emergencies as the fifth pillar of the documents, the minister said "all accidents require immediate attention to determine the levels of seriousness, even if simply to provide comfort, lesser pain, and where there is threat, render immediate and urgent aid to save life."

He said studies suggests that the absence of a proper emergency medical system may contribute to poor development and socio-economic indices.

Ehanire said the two policy documents will set the tone for the process of structuring and harmonising the emergency medical and rescue service and consolidating and networking national ambulance services.

He said the documents adequately addressed issues of funding, personnel, communication, data recording, coordination and monitoring, legislation and medico-legal issues.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr. Clement Uwaifo, said emergency care must be appreciated as central in the entire health management system, which make it necessary for all concerned professionals to synergise towards providing effective emergency response services.

"There is the need for interagency synergy and working collaboration to satisfy the emergency aspect of the entire health system. Evolution of emergency medical services is evident to the component of our health services", he said, while calling for an effective implementation of the two policy documents.

A full complement of emergency services providers in the military and paramilitary services, private sector service providers, and medical directors of federal hospitals and medical institutions as well as commissioners for health from some states of the federation were present at the ceremony cum two day workshop on emergency medical services.