Nigeria Imposes Curfews to Curb Further Bloodbath

Abuja — NIGERIAN authorities have announced curfews in the hotspots of terrorism and deadly clashes between farmers and nomadic herdsmen.

The restriction in movements comes as the northeastern Borno State faces rising threats by the Boko Haram and the inland Benue State suffers escalating clashes over land.

Borno has announced prohibited civilian vehicle movements on some highways linking a number of towns, including Maiduguri, the capital which has suffered the most from the Boko Haram attacks.

Mohammed Bulama, Commissioner of Home Affairs, Information and Culture in the state, confirmed the ban.

He said the curfew, which will be until Sunday, has been taken in the interest of the security of life of citizens, based on the advice of the military.

The military hopes such moves will shield civilians from the militants who are said to be fleeing their Sambisa forest stronghold.

"The usual understanding, support, cooperation, prayers and strict compliance to this order by all and sundry is highly solicited," Bulama said.

In Benue, Governor Samuel Ortom, has approved the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the Gboko town until further notice.

The curfew will last from 6pm to 6am.

Essential services such as hospital staff and others who show convincing identification exempted.

The police and the army are to provide surveillance in the town so as to forestall a breach of the peace in the wake of the bloody clashes between farmers and herders.

"Security operatives have been directed to arrest those found moving about in the town during the period of the curfew," Tahav Agerzua, the governor's spokesperson warned.

The Boko Haram has killed an estimated 100 000 in the past decade while communal clashes have claimed over 160 lives since January. - CAJ News