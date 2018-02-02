2 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Minister Hails UAE Developmental Support

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mohammed Ahmed Othman Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to Somalia, today met with Ahmed Isse Awad, the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia.

The UAE ambassador conveyed the regards of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and his best wishes of success to the Somali minister in his new duties.

The Somali minister, during the meeting which was held in the UAE embassy premises here, commended the deeply-rooted relations between the two countries and their peoples, hailing the developmental projects carried out by the UAE in different fields in Somalia, and the support lent in particular to the Somali Foreign Ministry.

Somalia

German Military to End Role in EU Training Mission

The German military will stop participating in a European Union training mission in Somalia at the end of March, a… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.