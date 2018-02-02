Norton legislator , Temba Mliswa says his constituency is ready to prevent the spread of cholera, which has since claimed four lives while 94 other are belived to have been affected.

This follows reports that one person in the Norton town was diagnosed with the epidemic .

Mliswa said through the support of well wishers ,the Norton is safe from the spread of cholera but took a swipe at the local town council for poor service delivery , which he said puts people's lives at risk.

"I wish to thank everyone for showing support in ensuring that Norton is well prepared in the event of a cholera outbreak," wrote the Norton legislature on his tweeter handle.

He revealed that a family has since donated a water tank which will ensure free and safe water delivery.

He went on to say, "the piles of rubbish not collected by the Norton Town Council for over three weeks and poor drainage system have created an environment conducive to the breeding and spread of cholera and other communicable diseases,"

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Gerald Gwinji has refuted claimes that cholera has spread to several parts of the country.