2 February 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: I'm Well Now - Nandi-Ndaitwah

By Sakeus Iikela

International relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says she is well and recovering fast from injuries she sustained from a car crash at the end of last year.

The minister, who is also Namibia's deputy prime minister, was involved in a car accident that happened in the Oshivelo area on 28 December last year.

She was admitted to the Windhoek Mediclinic, where she recovered from her injuries, and was discharged on 4 January this year.

Two people lost their lives in the accident.

At a media event held in Windhoek today, Nandi-Ndaitwah offered her condolences to the family of those who lost their lives in the crash.

"I cannot tell you how the accident occurred, but it was a big accident. When I was in the hospital I sent one of my family members to go visit the bereaved family," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah remains on leave until the end of February.

