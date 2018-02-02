1 February 2018

Zimbabwe: Western Envoys Rush in As Zim Changes

Former colonial master, Britain, leads a pack of western countries that seem to have made a dramatic foreign policy volte-face on Zimbabwe since the fall of long time ruler Robert Mugabe last year.

Characterised as an "outpost of tyranny" for a long time, Zimbabwe seems to be slowly reclaiming its place in the global family of nations since the November military coup that catapulted President Emmerson Mnangagwa to power with different groups now stampeding to meet the new Zanu PF leader.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's office said it will send an envoy to meet Mnangagwa this month with Australia and the US expected to follow suit in few days' time.

May's government has been accused of tacit support for Zimbabwe's "coup regime" while a hitherto sceptical US seems to be ready to join the bandwagon.

In a short message on Twitter this week the US embassy in Harare said Zimbabwe should brace for investment from the world's largest economy.

"Zimbabwe should expect high level visits by US government (and) American businesses opening shop in Zimbabwe," the embassy said.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) Assistant Secretary for Africa, Gita Kamath is also expected in Harare next week, according to reports.

Mnangagwa has also indicated his willingness to return Zimbabwe to the Commonwealth-a club of former British colonies from which Mugabe angrily pulled out in 2003 after accusations of human rights violations and electoral fraud.

British Minister for African Affairs Rory Stewart attended Mnangagwa's inauguration in November while Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will also be in Harare this month.

