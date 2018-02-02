1 February 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Universities Reduce Fees

By Sakeus Iikela

Prospective students at the University of Namibia (Unam) and the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) would now be allowed to register at a lower cost.

This followed consultations between the two universities, government officials and other interested parties such as the Namibia National Students'Organisation, held this week.

NUST has reduced the compulsory registration fee for all students from N$4000 to N$2000.

Unam's spokesperson, Simon Namesho, in a statement said the institution has reduced the compulsory deposit on tuition fees from 50% to 20% for all students.

However, the compulsory registration fees of N$2000 remains payable by all students.

Namesho added that students with outstanding balances from the 2017 academic year will have to settle their accounts before the May regular examinations commence.

