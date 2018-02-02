Namibia: Health Inspectors Deployed in Hepatitis-Hit Areas

Windhoek — In an effort to contain the hepatitis E outbreak that erupted in the informal settlements of Havana, Hakahana, and Goreangab, the City of Windhoek has deployed 20 health inspectors to the affected areas.

The city's manager for health and environment services, Mary-Anne Kahitu, said 22 health workers are employed in Windhoek.

Two of the 22 health inspectors will do other health duties unrelated to the hepatitis E outbreak.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services confirmed 553 cases with clinical signs of hepatitis E have been observed at various health facilities in Windhoek.

This is 63 more from the 490 cases that were recorded last week.

Kahitu, who spoke to New Era yesterday, said inadequate financial resources contribute to the small number of health inspectors employed in the city.

"We will never have enough health inspectors. We have employed interns to complement our staff," said Kahitu.

Health inspectors will examine whether vendors in informal settlements comply with hygienic standards, amongst others.

Kahitu added that street vending is illegal and that a lasting solution would have to be found to discourage vendors from selling their goods just anywhere in the city, as a measure to prevent the outbreak of diseases, especially in informal settlements.

"They (street vendors) are not inspected every day. We go to places of food at least once a month," said Kahitu.

Meanwhile, Lydia Amutenya, the spokesperson of the City of Windhoek, said hand-washing units and sanitisers were donated to vendors at market places in informal settlements.

Vendors are encouraging their clients to make use of these units in order to keep their hands clean, added Amutenya.