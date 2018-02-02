Zambia: Siamese Twins Undergo Operation

A team of doctors at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) is operating on two Siamese twins who are attached at the abdomen.

Ministry of Health permanent secretary Dr. Kennedy Malama says the team of doctors was expected to start operating on the twins Mapalo and Bupe at 02:00 hours.

He has told journalists in Lusaka that the twins who have been admitted to the UTH for seven months have met the required fitness to undergo the operation.

Dr. Malama says government has also provided the necessary support for the children to undergo the operation.

He has since thanked the team doctors for the time they have taken in preparing for the operation.

The permanent secretary has further urged the nation to pray for the twins and their parents before, during , and after the operation.