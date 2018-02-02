2 February 2018

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Siamese Twins Undergo Operation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andre Musonda

A team of doctors at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) is operating on two Siamese twins who are attached at the abdomen.

Ministry of Health permanent secretary Dr. Kennedy Malama says the team of doctors was expected to start operating on the twins Mapalo and Bupe at 02:00 hours.

He has told journalists in Lusaka that the twins who have been admitted to the UTH for seven months have met the required fitness to undergo the operation.

Dr. Malama says government has also provided the necessary support for the children to undergo the operation.

He has since thanked the team doctors for the time they have taken in preparing for the operation.

The permanent secretary has further urged the nation to pray for the twins and their parents before, during , and after the operation.

Zambia

Ruling Party's Bwalya Is New Ambassador to Australia

Patriotic Front deputy spokesperson Frank Bwalya has been appointed Zambia's Ambassador to Australia. Read more »

Read the original article on Zambia Reports.

Copyright © 2018 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.