Photo: The Herald

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).

Former President Robert Mugabe's dramatic ouster last November has become a subject of study in institutions of higher learning with a top college examining students on events leading to the coup.

First year auto electrics students at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic in Gwanda have been tasked to discuss Mugabe's fall in an assignment Thursday as part of their history module.

"Discuss how the Gwanda Interface rally at Phelandaba Stadium contributed to Mugabe's fall," reads the assignment gleaned by Newzimbabwe.com.

The Interface rally was held in August last year at the height of Zanu PF factional fights between the G40 faction led by former first lady Grace Mugabe ranged against the Lacoste group that backed President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa was airlifted midway through the rally after he started vomiting and has since said he had been poisoned as there was a plot to assassinate him. Mnangagwa, who was then Vice President, was later sacked by Mugabe in November following an interface rally in Bulawayo where Grace was booed by youths aligned to him (ED).

Students who spoke on condition of anonymity said they were in the dark as to how to respond to the question as they had not been lectured on it.

"We have not learnt anything yet but we were just given the assignment to write," said one of the students.

Most Zimbabweans who in the past were gagged from speaking about the former President are now able to express themselves freely without fear following Mugabe's falls.

In the past, a number have been arrested for insulting or undermining Mugabe.

This week, the European Union said it had seen an increase in the citizens' readiness to freely express themselves.