Liberia: 'Don't Underestimate Peaceful Transition'

Photo: Boakai Fofana/AllAfrica

Weah inspects the troops following his inauguration

The General of the Salvation Army Worldwide, Andre Cox is admonishing newly elected leaders of Liberia not to underestimate the recent peaceful transition that the country witnessed.

Liberia on January 22, 2018, witnessed its first peaceful transition of power from one democratically elected government to another in 74 years.

Africa's first female elected President Madam Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf peacefully transferred power to President George M. Weah after serving two constitutional terms.

Addressing a news conference Thursday in Sinkor, General Cox, who is visiting Liberia to speak at the Church's Congress, called on leaders to handle the peaceful transition with care and commitment by seeking the interest of people.

He admonished elected officials to lead their people in line with their campaign promises.

The Salvation Army General urged Liberians not to underestimate the blessings from God that the peaceful transition needs, because there is a credible gains that can be built on.

General Cox said the manner in which the transition took place in Liberia means there are good people in the country, but such good behaviors need to be proven in the future.

He wants the same spirit that led to the peaceful transferred of political power to continue in years to come.

The visiting Salvation Army General said although it is difficult to lead, but integrity is the hallmark in ensuring a successful government in the interest of the people.

He wants Liberians to keep praying for their leaders to do the right things in line with their promises, because to lead is challenging, nothing that he senses hope for the country.

General Cox is in Liberia for the 2018 Congress organized by the Liberia and Sierra Leone Command of the Salvation Army.

While in Liberia, General Cox will visit Kakata, Margibi County for the dedication of one of the biggest schools constructed in recent time by the Salvation Army Liberia Command.

He will also tour other facilities of the Church including the VTTC on First Street, Len Millar Elementary, Jr. and Sr. high School on 24th street, Sinkor and the William Booth Primary, Jr. and Sr. High school, where the congress will be held in the commercial district of Paynesville.