Liberia: LRA Accused of 'Strangulation'

Liberian businessman, Sam D. Monbo has accused Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) of being indebted to him in the amount of US$3,000, an allegation that has been refuted by the revenue authority.

Monbo, owner of Everybuilder and Chairman of Welcome Liberia Network alleged that LRA has withheld US$3,000, annual payment fee that was due since September 2016.

Everybuilder builds and hosts website. The company had hosting and services' contract with LRA. The contract was reportedly won August 2013, through the World Bank IPFRMP.

However, Monbo alleged that he is finding it difficult to collect his company's account receivable from LRA since it was launched in 2015, contrary to 2013-2014 when he was being paid through IPFRMP.

According to him, his company was given a 'mysterious check,' which originated from the office of LRA's Deputy Commissioner for Administration.

He disclosed that LRA Deputy Commissioner, Oliver Rogers issued L$70, 400 to his company without a tax receipt when he should be paid in American currency.

"Additionally, after receiving the strange Liberian dollar check, we were informed that 200 United States dollars was withdrawn from the Liberian dollar check, instead of the LRD equivalence of the 200 USD," Monbo said.

Monbo is concerned about why United States dollars was withdrawn from a Liberian dollars check and why Rogers issued a Liberian dollar check when he is aware that his company was receiving payments in United States dollars.

He further disclosed that three months after the transaction, LRA refunded the US$ 200, but without any investigation, as he demanded.

Monbo also alleged that since then, Mr. Rogers has designed a scheme to strangulate his business in retaliation.

But, in reaction, Mr. Rogers said LRA does not have any valid contract with Mr. Monbo's Everybuilder, as such, it is not indebted to him.

Mr. Rogers on Thursday, February 1, 2018 provided copy of an email sent to Mr. Monbo on April 28, 2017 terminating the hosting services contract it entered with Everybuilder.

Under the termination segment of the contract between the LRA and Everybuilder, each party shall have the right to terminate the memorandum of understanding upon submission of a 30-day prior written notice.

Speaking further on assertion that he provided a mysterious check, Rogers explained that LRA has the right to either pay vendors in US dollar or its equivalent in Liberian dollar and noted "this is why it is always enshrined in our contracts and agreements with contractors."

In the instance case, he disclosed that the LRA paid Monbo's company L$88, 000, taking into consideration that the prevailing rate at the time was US$ 1 to L$88 in October 2015.

Rogers said Mr. Monbo's mother, Mrs. Ophelia Bropleh Monbo received the check and never objected as to why it was issued in Liberian dollar.

Regarding the refund made to Everybuilder, Roger said the LRA was constrained to do that because Monbo had shut down the institution's website making it difficult for staff to send and receive emails.

He explained that he terminated the contract because Monbo is an unreliable businessman who, with the intent to exploit LRA, increased its annual feel from US$1,000 to US$ 3,000 outside of previous arrangement it had with the institution.

Rogers further explained that with the involvement of Liberia's Post and Telecommunication Ministry, and a partner oversee only identified as Bush, retrieve its lra.gov.lr domain from Mr. Monbo who had protested that he could not allowed the LRA to own it because it was his personal property.

He also alleged that the Governance Commission (GC) has had similar experience with Mr. Monbo causing it to lose all important information when he shut its website down, noting that today the GC is not using the gov.lr domain.