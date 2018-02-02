Liberia: LMW-Net Celebrates World Hijab Day

Thousands of Muslim women and girls Thursday paraded the principal streets of Monrovia in the celebration of this year's World Hijab Day.

World Hijab Day (WHD) is celebrated every February 1 in recognition of millions of Muslim women who choose to wear the hijab and live a life of modesty.

The brainchild of this movement is a New York resident, Nazma Khan, who came up with the idea as a means to foster religious tolerance and understanding by inviting women, inclusive of non-Hijabi Muslims to experience the usage of the hijab for one day.

Speaking at this year's hijab day celebration, the keynote speaker, Sheikh Issa Issa warned Muslim women against misusing the hijab by using it indecently through other sexy ways that are not Islamic.

According to him, the Hijab is one of the good moral virtues that Islam portrays to the world, adding that it protects Islamic women and girl children, as well as presents women as good and God fearing in the sight of others.

The Islamic Scholar said it is also written in the Holy Quran, that the best among humanity is he who fears Allah in what he says and does.

This year's World Hijab Day was also the first time to be celebrated in four counties outside Montserrado including Grand Bassa, Margibi, Bomi and Grand Cape.

Like the Monrovia program, none Muslim women were given hijab to wear as a means of showing the beauty and importance of the hijab, as well as building a moral society with decent dress code.

The World Hijab Day is being annually organized by the Liberia Muslim Women Network (LMW-NET), comprising young Hijab Muslim women aimed at changing the narratives and perceptions about Hijab, as well as encourage decent dress code across the country.