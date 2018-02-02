2 February 2018

Congo-Kinshasa/Malawi: Nomads Will Not Stand the Heat in Kinshasa - AS Vita

DR Congo's AS Vita has launched mind games against Mighty Be Forward Wanderers ahead of thier first leg Confederation of African Football (CAF) 2018 Champions League, saying the Malawi football kings will not stand the heat on February 11 in Kinshasa in preliminary round.

AS Vita team manager Victor Ndunga, who was in the country to work on other logistics ahead of the February 21 second leg in Lilongwe, told Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) that the Nomads do not stand a chance in the first leg.

"Wanderers cannot beat us in Congo. We have so much experience and we have talent in abundance," he said.

However, his Nomads counterpart Stevie Madeira said such upbeat talk is expected from a home team.

"The sad part of it though is that instead of stepping up our preparations, we are focusing on internal problems which is worrisome considering the kind of opposition we are going to face," he said.

"And for them to send an advance team, just shows how serious they are and we need to take extra caution."

Apart from Wanderers, Masters Security are participating in CAF Confederations Cup

