2 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Karagwe MP Appeals for Residents' Compensation After Road Projects

By Syriacus Buguzi

Dodoma — The Member of Parliament for the Karagwe constituency, Innocent Bashungwa,(CCM) has pleaded with the government of President John Magufuli to compensate residents alongside the Karagwe-Benarco and Mugakorongo road whose land was taken over in road construction projects.

Speaking during the ongoing 4th session of the National Assembly in Dodoma, Mr Bashungwa said he does indeed appreciate the fact that good roads infrastructure does boost the economy.

However, it is also important that persons who are displaced to make way for such infrastructure must be adequately compensated in full and in good time.

The MP was asking a supplementary question following the principal question asked by the MP for Bukene constituency, Selemani Zedi, who wanted to know when the 149km-long Tabora-Mambai-Bukene-Itobo road would be constructed to tarmac level.

In response, the deputy minister for works, transport and communications, Atashasta Nditie, offered to meet separately with the Karagwe MP, Mr Bashungwa, in an effort to find a solution to the compensation issues raised by the latter.

The deputy minister further said that construction of the Tabora-Mambali-Bukene-Itobo road would begin when a feasibility study is completed and implementation funds obtained. But, the deputy minister did not reveal when all that will happen!

